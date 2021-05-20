Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Homegrown Railway Wagons: Return To 1980s ‘Polish Shipyard’ Economy

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Like New Zealand’s government-protected car industry of the 1980s, taxpayers are set to pay more because politicians have caved in to KiwiRail and its dream to make domestic railway wagons.

“The lesson of the twentieth century that central planning and protected industries make countries poorer is being forgotten by the Government,” says Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers’ Union.

“It’s bad enough that KiwiRail spending is not subject to road-transport style cost-benefit analysis, but now whole industries are being supported in a way not seen since fortress New Zealand was smashed in the 1980s.”

“Individually, this decision will not make us much poorer – railway wagons are a tiny spend in the grand scheme of things. But it’s the thin end of the wedge. What’s to stop the next industry coming along for the same subsidies on the basis that it’s nice to have a domestic market for something that has a special interest group?”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

