Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC Joins With Gisborne Rail Advocates Calling To Restore Rail & Reduce Transport Climate Change Emissions.

Monday, 31 May 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: CEAC

CEAC fully support Gisborne rail advocates and engineers last week calling to restore freight and passenger rail services wrongly cut 9yrs ago in December 2012 as restoring rail services will reduce transport emissions and retore our environment to a cleaner safer community again. https://www.gisborneherald.co.nz/local-news/20210527/fix-the-track-give-it-back/

Last week we released our review of the 2021 budget and responses to it, were disappointing with regards to the climate change emissions reductions needed to be made by our Government to avoid a catastrophe quickly approaching us all, according to a new OECD report.

Now the Gisborne Council has been presented with engineers reports again reinforcing the need for restoring the rail services again and we fully support this latest call to Government to get on with the job of restoring Gisborne rail as promised to the region in 2016. This Gisborne herald report days ago says it all for us to see how it can be done. https://www.gisborneherald.co.nz/local-news/20210527/fix-the-track-give-it-back/

These are the over-riding reasons to restore our Gisborne rail NOW.

A recent OECD report;

“Emissions would need to peak before 2030 to give us a fighting chance of achieving this”.

OECD directs our Government to stop the increase of global climate change emissions before 2030, and the NZ 2021 budget does not mention anything about their plans to achieve this goal.

We agree with Greenpeace Director Russel Norman today in his statement on “The Nation” to Tova O’Brien that in the 2021 Budget, there was no mention of plans how to plan to reduce the two major climate emitters in NZ today.

These are namely “Farming and Transport”, so Government needs to move directly this year to set out the plans to reduce both these major emitters as are also highlighted in the OECD report above. “Emissions would need to peak before 2030 to give us a fighting chance of achieving this”.

If we fail then OECD warns us that; “The average global temperature could rise by 3-6 degrees Celsius by 2100 without urgent action. To limit the rise to 2 degrees Celsius, we need zero net greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the century.”

Importantly days ago press released a statement from the ‘G7’ leaders, of the major countries in that economic bloc, who has committed themselves to the reduction of climate emissions to keep temperature rise below 1.5 C by 2030, so we in NZ need to catch up to the world now not later.

“The world's major nations have taken further significant steps to help limit climate change.

G7 environment ministers have agreed that they will deliver climate targets in line with limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C.

That's far more ambitious than the previous 2C maximum.

The move to keep their policies in line with 1.5C implies much faster action to cut emissions by 2030, rather than by mid-century.”

We see the best way is to use rail freight, to reduce road transport of freight around this county that has trebled since 21 years ago according to the statistics from truck movements we have reviewed.

The benefits are to reduce carbon emissions by carrying half the freight by rail and the reminder by road, as this will reduce the truck emissions and overuse of energy use for those road repairs going on continuously for over use of heavy truck use of our ‘light–duty’ single laned regional roads that are always in poor repair.

Many other countries are now improving their rail services and our time has come, to provide a balance to transport services around NZ provinces, and reduce transport carbon emissions to play our part to reduce climate change and disaster facing our future generations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CEAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Anywhere Near Ready For Our Mass Vaccine Rollout

As the commencement date for New Zealand’s mass vaccination rollout looms and recedes– and it has now been pushed back until late July at the earliest – the media focus has been on whether Pfizer will deliver a sufficient number of vaccines to us on time. While a concern, it should be kept in mind that Pfizer has (so far) met its delivery commitments. In fact, getting the vaccines into the country may be the least of our worries... More>>

 


Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>

Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 