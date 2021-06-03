Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Submissions Open On The Intelligence And Security (Review) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 4:47 pm
Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

The bill would bring forward a review of the intelligence and security agencies and the Intelligence and Security Act 2017. This is in accordance with recommendations made in the Report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain.

The bill would amend section 235 of the Act. This section states that a review of the intelligence and security agencies and the Act must take place “as soon as practicable after the expiry of the period of 5 years beginning on the commencement of this section”. The section was enacted in September 2017 meaning that the review cannot take place until September 2022. The bill would amend section 235 to allow a review to take place “as soon as practicable on or after 1 July 2021”.

This minor technical amendment would allow the review of the intelligence and security agencies and the Act to begin on or after 1 July 2021.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by Tuesday, 8 June 2021.

