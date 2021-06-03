Submissions Open On The Intelligence And Security (Review) Amendment Bill

The bill would bring forward a review of the intelligence and security agencies and the Intelligence and Security Act 2017. This is in accordance with recommendations made in the Report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain.

The bill would amend section 235 of the Act. This section states that a review of the intelligence and security agencies and the Act must take place “as soon as practicable after the expiry of the period of 5 years beginning on the commencement of this section”. The section was enacted in September 2017 meaning that the review cannot take place until September 2022. The bill would amend section 235 to allow a review to take place “as soon as practicable on or after 1 July 2021”.

This minor technical amendment would allow the review of the intelligence and security agencies and the Act to begin on or after 1 July 2021.

