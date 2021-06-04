Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SkyPath 2.0 Is A Slap In The Face For The Working Class

Friday, 4 June 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the announcement of a $685 million dedicated cycle bridge to replace SkyPath, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“Today’s latest budget blowout brings the cost of SkyPath to $370 for every household in the country, from Kaitaia to the Bluff. The benefits of this spending will be concentrated on a tiny group of disproportionately wealthy Aucklanders.”

“Cyclists are, on average, wealthier than other commuters. This will be especially the case for the lucky cyclists in the expensive suburbs at either end of SkyPath 2.0. It’s astounding that a Labour Government is championing such a regressive, elitist project.”

“Looking at successive Governments’ track record on major projects like this, it’s fair to expect further delays and cost blowouts. We’re urging the Government to drop its infatuation with the lycra lobby and allocate this money to transport projects that benefit the many, not the few.”

A timeline of the increasing SkyPath budget:

2010: $16 million, privately-funded
2015: $33 million, privately-funded and underwritten by Auckland Council
2018: $67 million, taxpayer-funded
2020: $240 million, taxpayer-funded
2021: $685 million, taxpayer-funded

