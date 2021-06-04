SkyPath 2.0 Is A Slap In The Face For The Working Class

Responding to the announcement of a $685 million dedicated cycle bridge to replace SkyPath, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“Today’s latest budget blowout brings the cost of SkyPath to $370 for every household in the country, from Kaitaia to the Bluff. The benefits of this spending will be concentrated on a tiny group of disproportionately wealthy Aucklanders.”

“Cyclists are, on average, wealthier than other commuters. This will be especially the case for the lucky cyclists in the expensive suburbs at either end of SkyPath 2.0. It’s astounding that a Labour Government is championing such a regressive, elitist project.”

“Looking at successive Governments’ track record on major projects like this, it’s fair to expect further delays and cost blowouts. We’re urging the Government to drop its infatuation with the lycra lobby and allocate this money to transport projects that benefit the many, not the few.”

A timeline of the increasing SkyPath budget:

2010: $16 million, privately-funded

2015: $33 million, privately-funded and underwritten by Auckland Council

2018: $67 million, taxpayer-funded

2020: $240 million, taxpayer-funded

2021: $685 million, taxpayer-funded

© Scoop Media