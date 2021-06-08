Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

No More Discounts Or Home Detention For Child Abusers

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 10:22 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

A parliamentary petition has been started gaining support to stop courts from using home detention or sentence discounts for serious and violent offences against children.

“New Zealand’s justice system has completely lost its compass now seeing regular cases of serious child abuse with offenders walking free, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“There is no justice for the vulnerable victims, and certainly no accountability for the offenders when courts are handing down wet-bus-ticket sentences.”

“There are multiple examples of sentence discounts being applied with the use of culture reports, early guilty pleas, and so-called demonstration of remorse.”

“Recently there was a 5-month-old baby who was killed by the mother, was found guilty of assaulting and ill-treatment of her child – only to receive just 10 months home detention.”

“Another where police stated it was the ‘worst case of child abuse they had seen’ – only for the offender to receive two and a half years prison and eligible for parole in ten months.”

“Where has the moral compass of our society’s justice system gone?”
“There should be no home detention or discounts when sentencing serious or violent child abusers. It only serves to undermine the entire intent of what the laws are designed for.”

“No more discounts. No more culture reports. No more reductions of sentence.”

“The justice system shouldn’t revolve around the offender; it is designed for the protection of the community and justice for victims.”

“The current system is demonstrably failing at realising both of those most important things.”

Petition of Karrin Coates: No More Home Detention - No More Discounts for Child Abuse Offences! - New Zealand Parliament (www.parliament.nz)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 