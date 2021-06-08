No More Discounts Or Home Detention For Child Abusers

A parliamentary petition has been started gaining support to stop courts from using home detention or sentence discounts for serious and violent offences against children.

“New Zealand’s justice system has completely lost its compass now seeing regular cases of serious child abuse with offenders walking free, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“There is no justice for the vulnerable victims, and certainly no accountability for the offenders when courts are handing down wet-bus-ticket sentences.”

“There are multiple examples of sentence discounts being applied with the use of culture reports, early guilty pleas, and so-called demonstration of remorse.”

“Recently there was a 5-month-old baby who was killed by the mother, was found guilty of assaulting and ill-treatment of her child – only to receive just 10 months home detention.”

“Another where police stated it was the ‘worst case of child abuse they had seen’ – only for the offender to receive two and a half years prison and eligible for parole in ten months.”

“Where has the moral compass of our society’s justice system gone?”

“There should be no home detention or discounts when sentencing serious or violent child abusers. It only serves to undermine the entire intent of what the laws are designed for.”

“No more discounts. No more culture reports. No more reductions of sentence.”

“The justice system shouldn’t revolve around the offender; it is designed for the protection of the community and justice for victims.”

“The current system is demonstrably failing at realising both of those most important things.”

