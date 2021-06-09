Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Welcomes Climate Change Commission’s Report

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is welcoming the just released Climate Change Commission’s report, and says it’s already addressing some of the issues raised. 

Chief Executive James Palmer says it reinforces the two major emissions challenges faced in Hawke’s Bay - agriculture and transport.

“Agriculture makes up most of our emissions, and the Regional Council is already working with our farmers and growers to plant trees to strengthen our hills to reduce erosion and improve water quality, as well as sequester carbon.

“This is supported by the report which recommends more planting on less productive, steep land, which fits with our upcoming Right Tree Right Place programme,” says Mr Palmer.

Mr Palmer says transport is the next biggest emitter.

“To address this, the Regional Council is rolling out a new way of delivering public transport in 2022 with an on-demand service trial in Hastings to get more people out of cars and reducing emissions in our towns. Our Sustainable Homes programme is supporting families to install solar panels which is a win-win if they use them to charge electric vehicles,” he says.

The Commission has given strong policy recommendations which underlines the importance of the work the Regional Council is already doing.

“The reality is that we need to make our region and community more resilient to the challenges of a changing climate. We’re doing this by prioritising work to make our flood schemes, water security, and coast resilient,” says Mr Palmer.

Mr Palmer says the report makes it clear what the cost of inaction is.

“This report shows that meeting our targets is achievable and affordable. It also outlines how expensive it will get the longer we delay taking action; the commission’s estimates show that if we delay taking action it could end up doubling what it would cost if we were start now.”
 

