ANZASW Congratulates Hilary Weaver For Appointment As IFSW Indigenous Commissioner

ANZASW expresses its congratulations to Hilary Weaver who has been appointed as the inaugral Global Commissioner of the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) newly formed Indigenous Commission.

The Indigenous Commission will work towards improving the voice and representation of indigenous peoples at an influential level of decision making. ANZASW and Tangata Whenua Social Workers Association (TWSWA) member, Carole Tana-Tepania, represents the Asia Pacific region on the Commission.

ANZASW acknowledges the hard work of the Aotearoa New Zealand IFSW Co-ordinating Body members who were instrumental in the establishment of the IFSW Indigenous Commission. The Co-ordinating Body is made up of representation from ANZASW and the Tangata Whenua Social Workers Association. In particular, we recognise previous ANZASW presidents, Shannon Pakura and Robyn Corrigan’s, significant roles in the development of the Indigenous Commission.

ANZASW and the Co-ordinating Body extend our support and congratulations to Hilary, Carole and the wider Indigenous Commission.

© Scoop Media

