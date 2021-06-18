ANZASW Congratulates Hilary Weaver For Appointment As IFSW Indigenous Commissioner
Friday, 18 June 2021, 3:20 pm
Press Release: ANZASW
ANZASW expresses its congratulations to Hilary Weaver who
has been appointed as the inaugral Global Commissioner of
the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) newly
formed Indigenous Commission.
The Indigenous
Commission will work towards improving the voice and
representation of indigenous peoples at an influential level
of decision making. ANZASW and Tangata Whenua Social Workers
Association (TWSWA) member, Carole Tana-Tepania, represents
the Asia Pacific region on the Commission.
ANZASW
acknowledges the hard work of the Aotearoa New Zealand IFSW
Co-ordinating Body members who were instrumental in the
establishment of the IFSW Indigenous Commission. The
Co-ordinating Body is made up of representation from ANZASW
and the Tangata Whenua Social Workers Association. In
particular, we recognise previous ANZASW presidents, Shannon
Pakura and Robyn Corrigan’s, significant roles in the
development of the Indigenous Commission.
ANZASW and
the Co-ordinating Body extend our support and
congratulations to Hilary, Carole and the wider Indigenous
Commission.
