Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

School Buses

Friday, 2 July 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: Peter Buckley

I was watching this morning as the school bus went past our gate with 4 children on it that were going to college. Following behind the College bus were a number of other cars taking the primary school children to school.

I understand that to have a school bus to pick up your children you now have to live at least 2 kilometres away from the designated school for your area and then your children qualify for a school bus.

Well in our area the designated school has changed 3 times, this has happened over a short space of time and now that those school zones have changed these children can’t access the school bus because the education department has changed zones where these children go to primary school.

In the rural areas schools were built that were within walking distances for horses so there were lots of schools in rural areas. With the advent of school buses they closed a lot of these rural schools down and moved 3-4 schools into one and transported the children from their gate to the designated school.

The parents at the time had a commitment that there was going to be a school bus to pick these children up and take them to school. This commitment seems to have been forgotten by the current management of the education department. The rules have changed around who can or cannot take the school bus and where it starts and stops.

This government has committed to reduce carbon emissions and surely having a bus with 4 or 5 children on it followed by a number of cars going to virtually the same destination as the school bus is only going to create more emissions and congestion?

In other cases where there are children living reasonably close to a rural school they are expected to walk to school as they are too close to provide a bus under the current rules. Even though in some cases the children have to walk on the side of main roads with vehicles travelling at 100Km/Hr going past them. For younger children particularly this is dangerous and due to this risk most parents, rightly, drive their children to school, again creating further congestion and more emissions.

In towns and cities there are schools provided and more often than not they are only a short distance from the children’s homes. I have admit that even in this situation most parents use their cars to take them the short distance to school because they are worried about their safety, thus creating more emissions and congestion on these town and city roads. If the parents decide to send them to different school in the cities there is public transport available, but where is the public transport for the rural children?

I would like to think that government sees the rural sector as actually providing the bulk of the financial clout that keeps this country going, yet they receive bugger all. It’s time the government better looked after the rural sector children and not just a bridge for a few cyclists and walkers. $685million could provide a lot of extra school buses for our rural children.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Peter Buckley on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 