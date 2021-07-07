Dwelling And Household Estimates: June 2021 Quarter
Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 10:39 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Key facts
At 30 June
2021:
- private dwellings estimate –
1,963,200
- households estimate –
1,874,100.
Household estimates from 30 September
2013 onwards are provisional until the release
of
National family and household projections:
2018(base)–2043
in December 2021.
Visit
our website to read this information release and to download
CSV files:
