Christchurch City Council’s Bollard Blowout Is Bizarre
Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
Responding to Christchurch City Council’s
$1.1
million spend on a set of 14 bollards,
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“The plan should have been abandoned
as soon as Councillors learned of the $769,000 price tag.
Instead, they forged ahead and let the cost blow out
further.”
“The Council seems overly preoccupied
with the prospect of some nutter charging a car through a
barrier. That’s not to say that the Council shouldn’t
mitigate risks, but they have a duty to do so in a
cost-effective way. Throwing a million dollars at
indestructible bollards means less money is available for
other safety measures.”
“The 11 non-retractable
bollards shouldn’t be expensive. Planter boxes or even
small boulders could serve the same
purpose.”
