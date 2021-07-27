Christchurch City Council’s Bollard Blowout Is Bizarre

Responding to Christchurch City Council’s $1.1 million spend on a set of 14 bollards, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“The plan should have been abandoned as soon as Councillors learned of the $769,000 price tag. Instead, they forged ahead and let the cost blow out further.”

“The Council seems overly preoccupied with the prospect of some nutter charging a car through a barrier. That’s not to say that the Council shouldn’t mitigate risks, but they have a duty to do so in a cost-effective way. Throwing a million dollars at indestructible bollards means less money is available for other safety measures.”

“The 11 non-retractable bollards shouldn’t be expensive. Planter boxes or even small boulders could serve the same purpose.”

