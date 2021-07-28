Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ECan Must Front Up About Health Risks Of Nitrate Contamination - Greenpeace

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace is calling on Environment Canterbury to be upfront about health risks of nitrate contamination, following ECan’s release of new data that shows nitrate contamination in drinking water is rising.

ECan has released the results of its annual groundwater quality survey for 2020. 322 wells were tested, with the highest nitrate reading of 22mg/L being almost double the current health limit for drinking water (11.3mg/L).

Greenpeace says ECan’s data is consistent with Greenpeace’s own results from free nitrate water testing days across Canterbury, with both datasets showing concerningly high and worsening levels of nitrate.

Greenpeace senior campaigner Steve Abel says ECan’s comments on the data do not tell the whole story about the risks of nitrate contamination.

"The current message from ECan is that if your water is anywhere under that extremely high contamination rate of 11.3mg per litre of nitrate, then it’s safe to drink. That denies the emerging science showing adverse health effects well below that limit," says Abel.

A major 2018 Danish study has shown a significantly increased risk of bowel cancer at just 0.87mg/L of nitrate contamination in drinking water.

At 5mg/L, nitrate contamination in drinking water has been shown to increase risk of premature births by half, prompting the NZ College of Midwives to call on the Government to lower the current 11.3mg/L limit.

"This emerging research is telling us that there’s a health risk with nitrate contamination in water at much lower levels than previously thought. With nitrate contamination steadily worsening across Canterbury, ECan needs to be upfront with communities about the chronic health risks of nitrate contamination in drinking water," says Abel.

Twenty wells tested by ECan were above the 11.3mg/L limit, with 13 of those in the Ashburton area. Greenpeace conducted free water testing in Ashburton on the 10th of July, testing 101 samples, with 10 being over the current health limit and around 90% over the nitrate concentration linked to bowel cancer.

Greenpeace has now tested over 450 water samples across the Canterbury region. Abel says local communities are clearly concerned about nitrate levels in their water.

"The fact that we’ve had such demand for these free testing days, and the tone of the conversations that we’re having with Cantabrians, show that people are taking the nitrate risk to their health seriously," says Abel.

Abel says a near 7-fold increase in synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use associated with Canterbury’s boom in intensive dairying over the past few decades is primarily to blame. Cow urine and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser are the main culprits in the worsening nitrate contamination of Canterbury’s water.

"Through permitting extensive synthetic fertiliser use and dairy intensification, ECan are themselves complicit in the contamination of people’s drinking water in Canterbury. We’re now paying for that dairy intensification with tap water that risks cancer, as well as extreme weather events from the climate crisis and rivers too polluted to swim in," says Abel.

"We’re calling on the Government to take the nitrate health risk seriously by lowering the limit for nitrate permitted in drinking water, from 11.3mg/L to 0.87mg/L.

"Then we need both central and regional government to put people’s health first and stop the contamination of drinking water at source by cutting synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and lowering dairy cow stocking rates."

 

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Quarantine Free Travel With Australia Suspended

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the Covid situation there worsens, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 