New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

Friday, 30 July 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

There were 41,028 new homes consented in the March 2021 year, 42,848 in the April 2021 year, 43,466 in the May 2021 year, and 44,299 in the June 2021 year.


