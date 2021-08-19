Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police use of force in Waharoa arrest incident justified

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 9:52 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police were justified in using force to restrain two women and a man after his arrest in Waharoa.

On 11 September 2020, a man was arrested for assaulting a relative and damaging property in Waharoa. The man’s wife and her sister were present during the arrest.

The man’s wife alleged Police forced their way into her home without a warrant to arrest her husband and then tried to prevent her from speaking to her husband when they placed him into the back of the Police car. She alleged she was slammed onto the ground on her stomach. The woman, who was pregnant at the time, says she suffered bleeding afterwards and believes this resulted from the force Police used. The woman also alleged Police slammed her husband onto the ground, pepper-sprayed him and assaulted him.

The woman's sister said she too was subjected to the use of excessive force when she was shoulder-charged by an officer, which caused her to fall onto the ground and injure her shoulder.

The Authority found that the man’s wife assaulted and obstructed an officer, who then arrested her. Because she resisted, Police were justified in taking her to the ground to restrain her. She was not slammed onto the ground but went down on her knees and then onto her stomach. Police did not know she was pregnant until after she was restrained, and no officers sat or kneeled on her.

The man forced his way out of the back of the Police car and, in so doing, struck a female officer with his knee, ejecting her from the car. The man made his way to where his wife was being restrained, where an officer restrained him in turn by taking him to the ground. The man was not assaulted, or pepper-sprayed, and Police used reasonable force to restrain him.

The Authority also found that the woman’s sister was not tackled as described rather she fell backwards when an officer prised her hands from the Police car’s door. She was preventing the officer from closing the door to contain the man after his arrest. We also believe the use of force in this instance was reasonable.

Ms X and Ms Y’s versions differ from those of the officers present. There are also significant material conflicts between the versions of Ms X and Ms Y that cannot be reconciled. On balance, we accept the versions of the four officers as to both the nature and level of the force they used. In the circumstances of the incident the force used was both justified and reasonable.” said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2108/19_AUG_2021_IPCA_PUBLIC_REPORT__Police_use_of_force_in_Waharoa_justified.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 18/8: Now Seven Community Cases


New Zealand moved back to Level 4 at midnight after a 58-year-old Auckland man tested positive for covid. The Prime Minister announced the move at a news conference at Parliament. Auckland and the Coromandel (which the man and his wife had visited) will be at Level 4 for seven days. The rest of NZ will be at Level 4 for an initial three days, with the situation then to be reviewed when more information is available... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 

The Conversation: As New Zealand mobilises to help in Afghanistan, its rescue response faces serious challenges

The question of whether New Zealand accepts some moral responsibility to help Afghans who worked with its armed forces has now been answered. But another question remains: will high ideals be brought to earth by political and practical obstacles..? More>>


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

ALSO:

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 