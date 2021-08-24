Transport and Infrastructure Committee meeting with Minister of Transport – 25 August 2021

The Chair of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee, on behalf of the committee, has invited the Minister of Transport, Hon Michael Wood, for a discussion about the Government’s response to the transport sector in regards to this most recent COVID-19 outbreak. This select committee meeting will be held virtually.

The discussion will have a particular focus on how the Government will support the transport sector through the escalation to Alert Level 4, and the implications of being in Alert Level 4 on the transport sector.

The committee will be hearing from the Minister on Wednesday, 25 August between 10.00am and 11.00am. You can follow our live-stream on our Facebook page.



