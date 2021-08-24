Transport and Infrastructure Committee meeting with Minister of Transport – 25 August 2021
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 11:04 am
Press Release: Transport and Infrastructure Committee
The Chair of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee,
on behalf of the committee, has invited the Minister of
Transport, Hon Michael Wood, for a discussion about the
Government’s response to the transport sector in regards
to this most recent COVID-19 outbreak. This select committee
meeting will be held virtually.
The discussion will
have a particular focus on how the Government will support
the transport sector through the escalation to Alert Level
4, and the implications of being in Alert Level 4 on the
transport sector.
The committee will be hearing from
the Minister on Wednesday, 25 August between 10.00am and
11.00am. You can follow our
live-stream on our Facebook
page.
