Minister unable to answer how much rainy day fund remains

Responding the Minister of Finance’s inability to answer a question posed by TVNZ’s Jessica Mutch McKay at today’s 1pm press conference regarding exactly how much is left in the COVID-19 response fund, Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers’ Union said:

“While the country’s books bleed billions, Grant Robertson can’t, or won’t, answer simple questions. How much of the taxpayers' $62 billion dollar response fund has he spent, and how much is still there – it’s not that hard. He is constantly saying there is more than enough money – well, he should show to the figures to the people who are paying the bills.”

“The simple point is that Grant Robertson has ensured most of the fund was wasted on political follies and vanity projects that had little if anything to do with public health. The 'rainy day' is here and the Minister hasn’t done his central job to protect New Zealand’s strong fiscal position. He’s frittered the fund away on school lunches, housing projects, horse racing, and make-work schemes like 'Jobs for Nature'.”

“Grant Robertson already attracts giggles in board rooms around New Zealand for his ridiculous claim that interest deductions are a ‘tax loophole’. Now he’s playing Muldoon-style games by refusing to be clear on the state of the country’s books. Taxpayers deserve better.”



