Minister unable to answer how much rainy day fund remains
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding the Minister of Finance’s inability
to answer a
question posed by TVNZ’s Jessica Mutch
McKay at today’s 1pm press conference
regarding exactly how much is left in the COVID-19 response
fund, Jordan Williams of the
Taxpayers’ Union
said:
“While the country’s books bleed
billions, Grant Robertson can’t, or won’t, answer simple
questions. How much of the taxpayers' $62 billion dollar
response fund has he spent, and how much is still there –
it’s not that hard. He is constantly saying there is more
than enough money – well, he should show to the figures to
the people who are paying the bills.”
“The simple
point is that Grant Robertson has ensured most of the fund
was wasted on political follies and vanity projects that had
little if anything to do with public health. The 'rainy day'
is here and the Minister hasn’t done his central job to
protect New Zealand’s strong fiscal position. He’s
frittered the fund away on school lunches, housing projects,
horse racing, and make-work schemes like 'Jobs for
Nature'.”
“Grant Robertson already attracts
giggles in board rooms around New Zealand for his ridiculous
claim that interest deductions are a ‘tax loophole’. Now
he’s playing Muldoon-style games by refusing to be clear
on the state of the country’s books. Taxpayers deserve
better.”
