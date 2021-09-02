Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘Just Transition’ plans needed for declining industries

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 2:59 pm
Press Release: E tu

E tū is calling for transition plans for industries affected by the changing marketplace, in the wake of a proposed closure of a major printing plant.

Almost 60 workers are set to lose their jobs at the Christchurch branch of Ovato, a print distribution company that has seen demand for its South Island business badly affected by the COVID crisis.

Around 30 E tū members will be affected by the proposal, the outcome of which will be confirmed on Monday.

All of Ovato’s business will then move to its other plant based in Wiri, Auckland.

On hearing the news, E tū delegate Ken Gibson says: “Members are gutted but saw writing on the wall with the way the work was slowing down.

“We have people who’ve been here anywhere from 10 to 40 plus years.”

The company has sent all workers home for the rest of the day, as many are in shock after the proposal was announced.

Joe Gallagher, a negotiation specialist at E tū, says while the company is providing good redundancy terms and packages for union members, Just Transition plans for supply chain businesses like Ovato are essential.

“We need to see transition plans for whole industries – like printing – in the supply chain, so that we can all work together to get the best outcome for workers, as some industries wind down and others ramp up.

“This applies not only to industries impacted by marketplace changes, but also to those that we know will be affected by other major factors such as climate change.

“There’s also some urgency to this, as the impacts of the pandemic are hastening the decline of some industries faster than might have occurred otherwise.”

Joe says other businesses in the printing industry have also shown signs of struggle, and workers need to be involved in planning their working futures.

“As we see changing trends continuing to affect demand in this industry, we need to craft alternative work pathways for workers so they can take their skills into other areas or have the opportunity to retrain.

“As always, workers’ voices are a key part of any transition plan, and unions have a clear role to play in facilitating this.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from E tu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 2/9: 725 Overall Cases


49 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Wellington remains free of new discovered cases... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 



Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 