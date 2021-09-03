Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

District Council concerned at speed of RMA reform

Friday, 3 September 2021, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A submission by the Marlborough District Council on the Exposure Draft of the Natural & Built Environments Bill (NBA) has expressed concern at the pace and scale of the reform proposed.

The Council is one of a number of councils around the country to submit on the draft bill to the Environment Select Committee. Marlborough Mayor John Leggett and key Council staff spoke to the submission yesterday in front of the Select Committee.

Mayor Leggett said the Council was concerned at the pace of the reform given that it was a major overhaul of the existing system.

“There needs to be education of all participants in the resource management system to ensure that the extent of the change is well understood. Otherwise, the implementation will fail,” he said.

“There also needs to be sufficient time to transition from the current planning and management regime to that which is ultimately contained within the NBA. We are already navigating the Three Waters Reform which, regardless of the outcome, creates disruption in local government and will undoubtedly have an effect on each council’s ability to implement a new planning regime,” he said.

The Reform of the Resource Management Act 1991 is a major undertaking and will significantly alter the way that local government delivers its resource management functions, states the Council’s submission.

There is a significant amount of work left to be done and it is difficult to provide comprehensive submissions when the draft contains so little detail. Time must be taken to carefully think through the implications of such extensive reform to avoid unintended consequences, said the Council in its submission.

Mayor Leggett said the Council does accept, though, that the RMA system has become increasingly complex, slow and costly. “We would welcome measures to address this,” he said.

The Council has also made it clear to the Select Committee that it does not support a single combined plan for the Top of the South/Te Tau Ihu, as suggested by the Randerson Report. “There was neither justification nor analysis for this proposal within the report itself, a matter that has been raised directly with the Minister,” said Mayor Leggett.

The Marlborough District Council, as a unitary authority, has the responsibilities of both a regional and a territorial authority for the whole of Marlborough. Its Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan, publicly notified in 2016, is a combined regional policy statement, a regional coastal plan, a regional plan and a district plan all in one.

“This plan structure is unique in the country. We know that this style of integrated planning has benefits for our community to simplify planning and reduce costs, and to improve outcomes for the environment,” said Mayor Leggett.

The Marlborough District Council, along with the Nelson City Council (NCC) and Tasman District Council (TDC), has collectively expressed a concern regarding this proposal with the Minister.

“We do not have any shared freshwater catchments. We have two alpine mountain ranges and a lot of land on our boundary that is managed by the Department of Conservation. There is next to no combined use of resources between us and Nelson/Tasman,” said Mayor Leggett.

“Both regions have unique environments and distinct communities. Our PMEP takes account of that and allows us to respond to and manage the resource management issues that exist for us here in Marlborough,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 2/9: 754 Overall Cases


27 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. 1 case has been found in Wellington, and 3,684,600 total vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 