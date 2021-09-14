Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Shine launches billboard campaign to prevent domestic abuse

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: Shine

Domestic violence service provider Shine has launched a new billboard campaign with LUMO in response to an escalation of domestic violence and abuse during lockdown.

Being trapped in the same house means there are more opportunities for someone to physically abuse their partner and less opportunities for that person to escape.

While additional stress created by the impact of lockdown on jobs, finances, unwell or elderly family members, and childcare does not cause domestic violence, these factors may heighten the risk of physical abuse.

Digital LED billboards will light up around Auckland City with Shine ads for two weeks. The billboard space has generously been donated free by LUMO.

LUMO Chief Marketing Officer Hamish Smith says, "Shine is a charity that LUMO is very proud to be backing. The work the organisation does is integral to the safety of many, and it's only through outward support that they can continue to help those in need of their services. This campaign is, unfortunately, very necessary during our extended lockdown state so at LUMO we encourage people to look at how they can extend their support to help Shine continue their great work in the space.”

It is important people know there is free, specialist help that can be accessed by phone or webchat. The Shine Helpline 0508 744 633 and webchat at www.2shine.org.nz is available 24/7.

Shine advocates help women, and sometimes men and non-binary people, who are being abused by an intimate partner or someone else close to them, to become safer. They help people step by step through the stages of determining their own future, which may include organising a protection order, better home security or relocating to new accommodation, and finding the right help and support for their children.

The use of coercive control in a relationship may take the form of physical, sexual, emotional, psychological or financial abuse, usually using the forms of abuse that are most likely to keep a particular person trapped in their relationship.

If someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the Shine helpline for advice on how to help. You can go to www.2shine.org.nz/help-others/help-someone-you-know/ for more information about helping someone you know.

You can support people experiencing domestic violence by donating to Shine at www.2shine.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 13/9: Ardern says Auckland to stay in lockdown for another week


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will stay in Covid-19 alert level 4 for another week, until 11.59pm next Tuesday. Cabinet has made an in principle decision that Tāmaki Makaurau will then move to alert level 3. The rest of New Zealand will remain in alert level 2 until Tuesday next week... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 