Scam Alert: Flubot Malware Hits New Zealand

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 2:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF

The New Zealand telecommunications sector is warning customers of a new scam text message alert that is showing up in large numbers in New Zealand.

Pretending to be an alert from a courier company, the text asks users to click on a link or download an app to get information about delivery of a parcel.

The link is not genuine and indications are that customers may find their personal details at risk if they do click on the link, says Telecommunications Forum CEO, Paul Brislen.

“The payload appears to resend the text via the user’s address book and also asks for bank information. Needless to say at a time when everyone is using courier delivery services, this has the potential to cause a lot of damage.”

Customers who have already downloaded the app may need to restore their phone to basic factory settings in order to remove the malware and then change passwords to any apps you may have been logged in to at the time as a precaution.

“Anyone who receive the text message should just delete it. Infection only occurs if the user clicks on the link or installs the app.”

The TCF and the wider telco industry is working with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and CERT NZ to block the links to this malware.

For more on the issue, please visit CERT NZ’s website.

