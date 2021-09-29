Scam Alert: Flubot Malware Hits New Zealand
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 2:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF
The New Zealand telecommunications sector is warning
customers of a new scam text message alert that is showing
up in large numbers in New Zealand.
Pretending to be
an alert from a courier company, the text asks users to
click on a link or download an app to get information about
delivery of a parcel.
The link is not genuine and
indications are that customers may find their personal
details at risk if they do click on the link, says
Telecommunications Forum CEO, Paul Brislen.
“The
payload appears to resend the text via the user’s address
book and also asks for bank information. Needless to say at
a time when everyone is using courier delivery services,
this has the potential to cause a lot of
damage.”
Customers who have already downloaded the
app may need to restore their phone to basic factory
settings in order to remove the malware and then change
passwords to any apps you may have been logged in to at the
time as a precaution.
“Anyone who receive the text
message should just delete it. Infection only occurs if the
user clicks on the link or installs the app.”
The
TCF and the wider telco industry is working with the
Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and CERT NZ to block
the links to this malware.
For more on the issue,
please visit CERT NZ’s
website.
