Stronger Team Of 5 Million With 2021 Residency Pathway For Migrants

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 8:41 am
Press Release: Migrant Action Trust

Migrant Action Trust, an Auckland based charitable trust, joins all migrant advocates in welcoming Government’s announcement of the 2021 Resident Visa that will be life-changing for 165,000 migrant workers in the country.

We support this major step towards addressing the huge backlog in the immigration process that has been extremely distressing for many migrants awaiting decisions on pending applications. The 2021 Resident Visa effectively guarantees security for businesses and temporary visa holders.

Having the 2021 Resident Visa will make Aotearoa even stronger because it means that migrants who successfully gain residency will now be available to fill the long term skills shortages. Given the current demand for more skilled workers while NZ borders are not yet ready to reopen, granting a residency pathway for skilled migrants already here is the best solution to the current labour shortage.

As a member of The Living Wage Movement, Migrant Action Trust is hopeful for the next big news to come from all employers to give no less than the Living Wage for all working people in Aotearoa.

