Stronger Team Of 5 Million With 2021 Residency Pathway For Migrants
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 8:41 am
Press Release: Migrant Action Trust
Migrant Action Trust, an Auckland based charitable trust,
joins all migrant advocates in welcoming Government’s
announcement of the 2021 Resident Visa that will be
life-changing for 165,000 migrant workers in the
country.
We support this major step towards addressing
the huge backlog in the immigration process that has been
extremely distressing for many migrants awaiting decisions
on pending applications. The 2021 Resident Visa effectively
guarantees security for businesses and temporary visa
holders.
Having the 2021 Resident Visa will make
Aotearoa even stronger because it means that migrants who
successfully gain residency will now be available to fill
the long term skills shortages. Given the current demand for
more skilled workers while NZ borders are not yet ready to
reopen, granting a residency pathway for skilled migrants
already here is the best solution to the current labour
shortage.
As a member of The Living Wage Movement,
Migrant Action Trust is hopeful for the next big news to
come from all employers to give no less than the Living Wage
for all working people in
Aotearoa.
