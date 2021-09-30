ProCare Welcomes Residency Pathway Certainty For Healthcare Workers

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has today welcomed the announcement from the Minister of Immigration that the government will be providing a one-off residency visa for 5,000 health and aged care workers.

This is welcome news, and will help provide certainty for up to 165,000 migrants across the country.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "Apart from dealing with COVID-19, one of the biggest issues currently facing the healthcare sector is the attraction and retention of workers.

"Today’s announcement will go a long way towards providing certainty for healthcare workers - something that has been lacking for some time now and has led to much angst and anxiety for people as to what their future in the country looked like," she continues.

"What we want to avoid is general practices across Tāmaki Makaurau is having to stop taking on new patients if they haven’t the doctors, nurses or support staff to run their practices effectively and efficiently.

"So, from an employer’s perspective today’s news will be warmly welcomed as it will also provide certainty in terms of meeting patient demands and continuity of quality care - particularly amongst large practices," she concludes.

