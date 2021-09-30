Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Supreme Court Slams Door On Seabed Mining, Time For A Ban

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Today the Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed Trans Tasman Resources’ (TTR) appeal of a 2018 High Court ruling which quashed the EPA's decision in 2017 to give the miners resource consent to begin a giant seabed mining operation in the South Taranaki Bight.

Greenpeace is hailing the ruling as a victory for iwi, hapū, local communities, environmental campaigners and for the ocean, and says the decision effectively renders the project dead in the water.

TTR has spent almost ten years trying to get the go ahead to dig up 50 million tonnes of seabed in a 66 square kilometre area in the South Taranaki Bight, every year for 35 years, to access five million tonnes of iron ore, and dump the rest back into the ocean.

In dismissing TTR's latest appeal to mine, the Supreme Court stated that environmental protection is the bottom line.

Greenpeace Aotearoa Seabed Mining Campaigner James Hita said today’s announcement is a win for people and a win for nature.

"This ruling is a victory for the ocean, and for people power. For the better part of a decade, iwi, Greenpeace, KASM and coastal communities have worked together to oppose the proposal to mine in the South Taranaki Bight. And today we won."

Another key part of the ruling was the acknowledgement that Tikanga should have been recognised as binding and must be taken into account as part of the application process.

"This decision sends a clear message to other mining companies waiting in the wings: you’re not wanted in Aotearoa or the Pacific. As an island nation in the South Pacific, it is essential that Aotearoa joins the Pacific Blue Line against seabed mining, and stands in solidarity with our Pacific neighbours in keeping the door shut to exploitative seabed mining companies," says Hita.

The South Taranaki Bight is home to New Zealand’s own population of Pygmy blue whales, māui dolphins and blue penguins. It also has a vibrant coral reef system. All of this unique beauty would have been under threat if seabed mining had been given the go ahead.

While this decision means TTR does not have consent to mine, other mining companies are vying for access to the waters of Aotearoa. There are currently four seabed mining exploration permits held by other companies, including Chatham Rock Phosphate, but they will need marine consent permits of the kind addressed by the Supreme Court.

Hita says the ruling today should serve as a warning to prospecting seabed miners, that they will meet strong resistance in Aotearoa.

"The decision today will have a huge impact on the legitimacy of this new mining industry in the Pacific and around the world. But we can’t rely on communities and environmental groups to fight every mining company that knocks on the door. The New Zealand Government must implement a ban now and ensure our door is always closed to seabed mining companies."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 