Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign.

Monday, 4 October 2021, 10:22 am
Press Release: Fundraising Institute of New Zealand

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Institute executive director Michelle Berriman believes high profile charities that are urging their followers and supporters not to get vaccinated, as happened on the weekend, are actively working against the government’s Covid messaging while still being happy to take Government funding.

“Given the massive hardship and stress Covid is causing to a variety of communities in New Zealand you would have thought all charities would actively support vaccination as a tool to help communities deal with Covid.

“Ask anyone in Auckland’s hospitality sector, and in our tourism sector in general, how they feel about what happened on the weekend.

“Ask Kiwis how they feel about that while they are stuck in lockdown because our vaccination rates aren’t yet high enough.

“What we saw on the weekend was unacceptable.”

But Berriman also points to the examples of outstanding work being done by numerous religious charities – both Christian and non-Christian - in response to Covid outbreak impacts.

She says South Auckland Churches, Sikh and Muslim communities have all devoted themselves and their resources to helping both their own and all other people in need.

“These groups recognise the dangers and hardships Covid causes and are doing something positive to protect communities from Covid’s worst effects.

“I think all charitable organisations should take a leaf from their book and work together for what’s best for New Zealand as a whole in this case.”

A recent survey of Fundraising Institute members showed Covid has had a massive negative impact on many charities’ operations, including on their ability to support their constituencies and to raise funds.

The same survey also showed over 90 per cent of Institute members encouraged staff, volunteers and members to get vaccinated. Almost 80 per cent of respondents said their organisation, or the communities they support, are at risk from people who do not get vaccinated.

Tellingly, not even 10 per cent of FINZ members would support charities maintaining their charitable status if they actively advocate against vaccination.

“The message is pretty clear,” Berriman said, “we are urging all registered charities to support the Government’s vaccination policy; if they don’t, we want the appropriate authorities to take action.”

