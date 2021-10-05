Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Far-right Protests Against New Zealand Lockdown

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 11:13 am
Opinion: Socialist Equality Group


By Tom Peters, Socialist Equality Group
4 October 2021, original url: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/10/04/nzpr-o04.html


On Saturday, around 1,000 people joined a protest by far-right Christian groups, outside the War Memorial Museum in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, against the Labour Party-led government’s lockdown. Smaller events were held in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Gisborne and Nelson.

Like anti-lockdown protests in the United States, Australia and other countries, the Auckland event received blanket media coverage. Its main demand dovetailed with calls from the corporate media and the opposition National Party for the government to abandon its stated goal of eliminating COVID-19 from the community.
 

New Zealand is one of a small number of countries that has so far avoided mass deaths from the virus. The country went into a “level 4” lockdown (the most stringent level) on August 18, following an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. The lockdown is now limited to Auckland and on September 22, in response to pressure from businesses, and against the advice of health experts, the government eased the restrictions to “level 3.”

Today, another 29 cases were announced, following 33 yesterday, bringing the total to 263 known cases active in the community. The city of Hamilton and several nearby towns were placed in a “level 3” lockdown yesterday, after the discovery of two cases in the region—highlighting the danger that the outbreak had spread beyond Auckland.

Saturday’s protest was led by Destiny Church and supported by others, including City Impact Church, in a front organisation called the Freedom and Rights Coalition (FRC). In addition to opposing the lockdown, the FRC’s Facebook page contains anti-vaccination messages, including one describing the vaccine—falsely—as “medical or scientific experimentation.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki declared on Facebook in August that he would not get vaccinated, because he believed in “God’s protection against plagues and pandemics.”

Tamaki, an admirer of Donald Trump, frequently rants against Muslims, immigrants and LGBT people, as well as socialism. Following the March 2019 terror attack, in which fascist Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people at two Christchurch mosques, Tamaki’s followers staged a provocative anti-Muslim rally in the city. Soon afterwards, Destiny Church received an avalanche of media attention, when it founded a political party. In the 2020 election, it received just 4,236 votes, 0.1 percent of the total.

Destiny Church recruits members from heavily-exploited layers of the working class, including Maori, and demands steep tithes to fund the Tamakis’ opulent lifestyle. Maori and Pacific Island people are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, due to poor health, often associated with poverty.

In the lead-up to Saturday’s rally, the New Zealand Herald prominently reported that Tamaki had held a meeting with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, who personally approved the protest, provided that masks were worn. The media covered the event in detail, and reported many of Tamaki’s unhinged statements.

In a rambling half-hour harangue, Tamaki denounced director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield as “Hitler” and compared pandemic restrictions to “Nazi Germany.” Tamaki cynically sought to exploit the financial and mental hardship caused by job losses and pay cuts, during the lockdown. Hundreds of thousands of people were in “despair about their income, their families and their future,” he said. This is the result of grossly inadequate government support for workers and small businesses.

Most placards demanded “freedom” for businesses and some opposed vaccine mandates (which the government has not introduced).

University of Auckland public health expert Dr Colin Tukuitonga, epidemiologist Michael Baker and COVID-19 modeller professor Michael Plank all publicly expressed alarm at the rally, saying it could help to spread the Delta virus. Those present included vulnerable elderly people and children who cannot be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the media the gathering was “morally wrong,” and “illegal,” while opposition National Party leader Judith Collins told Radio NZ it was “very dangerous.”

Notwithstanding the universal denunciations of Tamaki and Destiny Church, from media pundits and politicians, the far-right protesters were undoubtedly emboldened by the growing clamor from big business, media and sections of the political establishment, that people must “learn to live with” COVID-19.

On September 26, all major newspapers published an op-ed by former National Party Prime Minister John Key (now chairman of ANZ Bank) accusing the government of “ruling by fear,” pursuing “the North Korean option,” and turning New Zealand into “a smug hermit kingdom.” This rhetoric is not fundamentally different to that used by Tamaki. Key called for a faster reopening of borders and urged the government to promote the message that “living with the virus is possible, as long as you’re vaccinated.”

In fact, while vaccination is essential, it is not enough to protect everyone from death and serious illness, as long as the virus continues to circulate in the community. Singapore and Israel, which both have over 80 percent of the adult population vaccinated, are experiencing increasing numbers of cases and deaths after lifting restrictions. In New Zealand, the risks are even greater, since only 46 percent of people aged over 12—i.e., 39 percent of the total population—have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

COVID-19 modeller and government advisor, professor Shaun Hendy recently warned that with a vaccination rate of 80 percent for over-12s, New Zealand could still experience 7,000 deaths from the virus, and more than 58,000 hospitalisations over the course of a year. This took into account the use of mitigation measures such as masking, testing, tracing, and the isolation and quarantining of individual cases.

In fact, the situation could be worse, because such an influx would overwhelm the rundown and grossly understaffed public health system. Hospitals have struggled to cope with just a few dozen COVID-19 hospitalisations in Auckland over the past few weeks.

On September 29, National leader Collins released a plan to replace the “elimination strategy” with one of so-called “vigorous suppression.” The plan calls for an end to nationwide lockdowns, once just 70–75 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated.

A growing number of media pundits are furiously urging the government to ditch lockdowns. Herald business commentator Fran O’Sullivan lashed out at Hendy’s projections on Twitter, describing him as a “bogus” modeller (she later deleted the Tweet and apologised). Fellow columnist Kerre McIvor wrote yesterday: “If we’re not out of Level 3 this week… I’ll bloody well be signing up to Tamaki’s next protest.”

On September 30, responding to claims by COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins, that the government was still aiming to reduce case numbers to zero, Newstalk ZB’s right-wing host Mike Hosking said: “No one believes you.” He suggested the government should “wave the white flag” and join the rest of the world, adding that Britain had reopened and was “having a good time.”

Britain’s lifting of restrictions, in line with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s criminal policy to let the virus spread and “the bodies pile high,” has led to a catastrophe, with around 800 to 1,000 deaths now being reported per week.

Stuff columnist Luke Malpass declared: “For too long, all the parties have lined up behind the style of government-by-epidemiologist. Now, factors other than health will be more broadly canvassed, and trade-offs around the risk of Covid versus other risks will start to be debated more openly.” In other words, the demands of big business for an end to any barriers on profit-making must be prioritized, ahead of workers’ health and lives.

In response to this pressure, the government is offering assurances to the business elite that it will remove restrictions next year, once an unspecified level of vaccination is reached. Hipkins told TVNZ on September 26 that “actually many of the things John Key is arguing are already happening now,” including plans to move away from nationwide lockdowns, and fewer restrictions at the border.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Socialist Equality Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>



 
 



Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>


Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 