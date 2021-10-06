Taxpayers' Union Responds To OCR Hike
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Reserve Bank's first OCR hike
in seven years, New Zealand Taxpayers'
Union spokesman Jordan Williams
says:
“Today’s OCR hike - which will see
households squeezed with hire mortgage payments, is a direct
result of the Government’s reckless spending over the last
18 months. Even worse, with COVID’s economic shock now
coming, it comes at the very worst time for
households.”
"The Government needs to do all it can
to focus on quality, not quantity, of spending. Its
programme of money-printing and borrowing for political
purposes has pumped up inflation to unacceptable levels and
left future generations of taxpayers with a debt monster.
Higher interest rates will increase the financial pain
caused by that
debt.”
