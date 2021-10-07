Dwelling And Household Estimates: September 2021 Quarter
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 10:41 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Key facts
At 30 September
2021:
- private dwellings estimate –
1,973,500
- households estimate –
1,883,900.
Household estimates from 30
September 2013 onwards are provisional until the release of
National family and household projections:
2018(base)–2043 in December 2021.
Visit our
website to read this information release and to download CSV
files:
