Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGNZ Must Stop Its Three Waters Sock Puppetry

Monday, 11 October 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is joining elected officials across New Zealand in calling out LGNZ’s public misinformation campaign on the Government’s proposed “Three Waters” proposals to nationalise community assets into four ‘co-governed’ water entities. The Union is highlighting how an opinion piece published on Stuff this morning by LGNZ President Stuart Crosby on the proposals failed to disclose the funds received by LGNZ to promote Three Waters reform.

“LGNZ is a ratepayer-funded lobby group, which has literally sold out its independence to the Government in a ‘heads-of-agreement’ to support Nanaia Mahuta’s reforms,” says Jordan Williams, a Taxpayers’ Union spokesman.

“Once again LGNZ’s ethics need to be called into question, providing a pro-reform opinion piece to Stuff despite most councils having expressed opposition or concern about the reforms. The opinion piece does not disclose the funding from the Government, and bizarrely states that LGNZ has ‘tended to stay on the sidelines of public debate about Three Waters reforms’ when it is explicitly tasked itself with promoting the Government’s reform programme.”

“LGNZ is broken, misleading the public, and totally unaccountable to ratepayers. This isn’t the first time they’ve been dishonest. The previous President of LGNZ paid $10,000 for making a dishonest claim about the Taxpayers’ Union. For the successor to now claim others are guilty of misinformation, while failing to disclose LGNZ’s interests in the same article shows how rotten this organisation has become. No wonder some councils are now voting to cancel their membership and looking to start a new organisation to represent them.”

“At the very least LGNZ should represent its council members, not be a sock puppet for the Government.”

Notes to editors:

The Heads of Agreement between LGNZ and the Crown explicitly states, The Crown is proposing to provide ongoing support to LGNZ, by way of separate funding agreement(s) with LGNZ … to enable LGNZ to build support within the local government sector for the Three Waters Reform Programme. [Page 9]

Despite being ratepayer (and now taxpayer) funded, LGNZ is not subject to freedom of information laws. LGNZ is deemed not to be a “council controlled organisation” meaning that it does not have to appear in every council’s financial statements. Due to a legislative mistake going back decades, this also means the organisation is not covered by the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act. The Taxpayers’ Union has for many years called for this to be fixed.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>





 
 

Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 