Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Saving Lives In September

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 3:06 pm
Press Release: TECT Rescue Helicopter

The month of September saw your TECT Rescue Helicopter crew carrying out a total of 26 missions, including 12 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medicals, 6 rescues and 3 motor vehicle accidents. The onboard crew were seen in locations such as Opotiki, Waihi and Whakatane over the month, carrying out life-saving missions to patients in need.

The month commenced with the TECT Rescue Helicopter being tasked to transport a patient in her twenties experiencing pregnancy complications from Tauranga Hospital on 2 September. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital. The same day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihi for a patient suffering from a medical event following a fall at their home. The onboard crew transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, 4 September, the TECT Rescue Helicopter onboard crew was tasked to transport a patient in their forties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Sunday, 12 September saw the TECT Rescue Helicopter assisted a male patient in their fifties suffering a medical event on a farm in Matata. The onboard crew transported the patient to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment. The following day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter transported a female patient in her fifties who had suffered a medical event from Tauranga Hospital. The patient was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, 14 September, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was called to Waihi for a female patient in her fifties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday 17 September around 4pm the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a young boy from Tauranga Hospital to Starship Hospital. The boy had sustained injuries from playing tag rugby at school. Flown with his mother, he had sustained internal injuries.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter crew responded to two motorcycle accidents in one day. On Saturday 18 September, the onboard crew was tasked to Manawahe, a rural area south of Matatā, for a male patient in his sixties who had sustained injuries following a motorbike accident involving another car. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Later that night, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a motorbike accident near Ohauiti, Tauranga. A male in his fifties had sustained injuries when he came off his motorbike. He was transported to Tauranga Hospital.

The following day saw the TECT Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Whakatane Hospital to transport a male patient in his fifties suffering a serious medical condition. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment. The onboard crew was then tasked to Opotiki for a male patient in his forties suffering a serious cardiac event. The patient was RSI’d and flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, 26 September, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the lower Kaimai’s for a male patient in his forties who had sustained injuries to his hand following an incident. The onboard crew flew the patient, along with his wife, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Tuesday, 28 September led to the TECT Rescue Helicopter returning to Waihi for a female patient in her sixties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further care.

Missions like these would not be possible if it weren’t for the generous donations from the public. Keep the TECT Rescue Helicopter operational 24/7 by donating today – rescue.org.nz .

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TECT Rescue Helicopter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,664 Overall Cases


There are 43 new cases of Covid-19 today, 3 in Waikato and 40 in Auckland. 1,169 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,902,104 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 