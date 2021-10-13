Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Emissions Reduction Consultation Important Opportunity For Business

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Business Network

The Sustainable Business Network welcomes the emissions reduction plan discussion document released by the government today. It provides a valuable opportunity for the business community to contribute ideas and lead action.

‘Transitioning to a low-emissions and climate-resilient future / Te hau mārohi ki anamata’ is the final opportunity for people to have their say before the government confirms its plan to meet Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate targets over the next 15 years.

Rachel Brown ONZM is founder and CEO of the Sustainable Business Network (SBN). She says: “It takes everyone in the system to move us to the low carbon future we want – government, business, community and individuals. We all have a role to play. While government lays out the necessary policy and regulatory framework, the rest of us need to rally to come up with – and implement – practical solutions.

“The forthcoming climate plan will have massive implications for the way we live and work. This is an opportunity for us all to have our say on the shape of that plan, so I urge people in the business community to speak up now.

“In particular we need faster investment from both private and public sectors in solutions that will help Aotearoa New Zealand reduce emissions as quickly as possible, to avoid exceeding the first emissions budget from 2022-25. It takes time for policy changes to take effect, so every action we can take now will make a difference for our nation and the planet. Plenty of cost-effective solutions are already available.

“Many businesses are already taking climate action and are experiencing the benefits of doing so. But on the whole, the scale of change has been too slow and lacking in ambition. We need to invest and act faster.

“In particular, what’s needed is ongoing training across sectors coupled with greater investment in new opportunities such as the circular economy and regenerative farming. It’s important to remove structural barriers to allow for large scale financing into biodiversity, wetlands and native forests.”

The emissions reduction plan consultation document invites feedback on the policies and plans outlined in the document, together with ideas for new policies and actions. The feedback received will inform the content of the final plan.

Read the consultation document and submit your feedback before submissions end on 24 November 2021.

SBN helps businesses take action on climate. It created the Climate Action Toolbox together with business.govt.nz, NZ Trade & Enterprise, BNZ, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, EECA and Meridian Energy. This makes it easy for smaller businesses to make a plan to reduce emissions. It also recently launched Go Circular 2025, a public-private partnership to provide tools and resources to help Kiwi businesses thrive in a low carbon circular economy.

