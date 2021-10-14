Vaccinations Are About Putting Tamariki First

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ supports the Government’s public health mandate requiring all staff in early learning services and schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We back this move because it protects educators and it keeps our tamariki safe from COVID-19 infection from adults when they’re at early learning services or school,” says Te Rito Maioha Chief Executive, Kathy Wolfe.

“Our younger tamariki are currently unvaccinated and don’t yet have the option to be vaccinated.

“Tamariki need us to give them the best possible start to their education and learning journey – it’s our responsibility not to put them at risk of infection.”

The Government’s public health mandate requires all staff in schools and early learning services to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by 1 January, 2022 and receive their first dose by 15 November.

“We understand a large proportion of our members and students are supportive and are already fully or partly vaccinated and will meet the Government’s deadlines,” says Kathy Wolfe.

“For those who haven’t yet done so, we really encourage them to act now to ensure their vital contact with tamariki in schools and early learning services is not interrupted.”

Te Rito Maioha is actively working to ensure the Ministry of Education provides early learning services with clear information and support with the impacts of the vaccination mandate, as well as testing requirements for areas in Level 3.

“Early learning services are already under incredible pressure and it’s vital they get guidelines and support they need to meet these requirements and put our whānau and communities’ minds at ease.”

© Scoop Media

