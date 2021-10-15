Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Psychiatrists Call For An Increase To The Minimum Age Of Criminal Responsibility

Friday, 15 October 2021, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Royal Australian and NZ College of Psychiatrists

 

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) has called for the minimum age of criminal responsibility to be raised in New Zealand.

The RANZCP New Zealand Section of Child and Adolescent Forensic Psychiatry (SoCAFP) Subcommittee has backed the Children’s Commissioner’s statement that New Zealand’s minimum age of criminal responsibility (MACR), at 10 years old, is "unarguably too low".

‘The current age is incompatible with the current scientific understanding of the developing brain’, said Dr Enys Delmage, SoCAFP spokesperson.

‘We strongly support a change to 14 years of age, commensurate with the science, the international average, and international recommendations from the United Nations (UN) Committee.

‘The MACR can reasonably be defined as the age below which children are conclusively presumed to be unable to have the capacity to commit an offence.’

Dr Delmage further noted that early adolescence represents a phase of increased impulsivity and sensation-seeking behaviour in tandem with a developing ability to empathise and a heightened vulnerability to peer influence, all of which have an impact upon decision-making.

‘The frontal lobes of the brain play a key part in various elements of cognition including judgement, empathy, consequential thinking, the inhibition of impulses and coherent planning’, added Dr Delmage.

‘Children aged 10-14 are therefore uniquely ill-equipped to engage in inhibition of impulses and contemplation of consequences.

‘The UN’s General Comment on children’s rights in the child justice system encourages States “to increase their minimum age to at least 14 years of age”.

‘The Comment states that “when sentencing issues arise, states should not use the gravity of an offence as a justification for lowering the MACR”, which is the case for New Zealand.

‘New Zealand is now distinct from the international average age (between 13 and 14) and is also attracting international scrutiny in terms of the numbers of children deprived of their liberty in the country which is why we should be raising the age.’

For all other expert mental health information visit Your Health in Mind, the RANZCP’s consumer health information website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 