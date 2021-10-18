Inflation highest in over a decade
Monday, 18 October 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the
September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since
a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ
said today.
Excluding quarters impacted by increases
to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest
since the June 1987 quarter, which saw a 3.3 percent
rise.
Annual inflation was 4.9 percent in the
September 2021 quarter when compared with the September 2020
quarter. This was the biggest annual movement since
inflation reached 5.3 percent between the June 2010 and June
2011 quarters.
Visit our website to read this
news story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory
Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>
ALSO: