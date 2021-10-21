Using IRD Officials As Snoops Risks The Integrity Of The Tax System
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’
Union is slamming Revenue Minister
David Parker’s use of little-known powers recently granted
to the IRD to undertake a fishing expedition of wealthy New
Zealanders.
Responding to the reports of
letters being issued to wealthy New Zealanders, Jordan
Williams a spokesman for the Taxpayers Union
said:
“No one objects to IRD obtaining information
to enforce tax laws. But this is a fishing expedition,
presumably so Labour can try and justify wealth or
inheritance taxes.”
“Politicising the information
gathering powers of the IRD risks the integrity of their
work. For example, because New Zealand has signed up to
information sharing agreements, the private information
sought could easily end up with the tax departments of
countries where tax secrecy or data security is
lax.”
“This is particularly concerning for
entrepreneurs who compete with state-backed companies
overseas. Asset and business information handed to the IRD
could well end up with international
competitors.”
“Remember these people have done
nothing wrong and New Zealand’s tax and imputation regime
does not generally incentivise tax-driven business
structures. But the Government is still sending in the
heavies to effectively do audits.”
“We want
international investors to invest and become domicile in New
Zealand. Measures like this drive the rich overseas, along
with their capital and jobs. These sorts of nosey laws to
snoop on wealth belong back in Eastern
Europe.”
