NZ – UK Free Trade Agreement
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
“Well done to the NZ Team on achieving a Free Trade
Agreement with the United Kingdom. The UK have enjoyed our
open market so this will put our exporters on a similar
footing with the UK said Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. I
understand that 97% of existing tariffs on NZ product into
the UK will be removed on day one of the agreement –
saving NZ exporters on tariffs alone are in excess of $35m
he said. Obvious areas of tariff elimination include honey,
wine, kiwifruit, onions, a range of dairy and meat products
and most industrial products, he said.”
Improved
working holiday agreements, recognition of each other’s
professional degrees and a commitment to the reduction of
compliance costs for SME’s when exporting are additional
benefits.
