Jacinda – Tell COP26: Go Hard And Go Early On Climate!
Saturday, 23 October 2021, 7:27 am
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion Otautahi
Extinction Rebellion’s Open Letter challenges PM to
strong climate action
On Tuesday 26 October
at 1pm in front of Parliament members of Extinction
Rebellion will present an Open Letter to Jacinda Ardern,
calling for Aotearoa NZ to take a strong role at COP by
challenging the world to Go Hard and Go Early on
climate.
The Letter also asks the
Prime Minister to make a public commitment to the urgent,
decisive action on climate, ecological and social justice
that is needed to meet the current
crises.
The Letter will be presented to Green
MP Teanau Tuiono after a short hikoi through Wellington CBD
with singing, banners and street theatre.
This will
start around 11.30 at Te Aro Park (Pigeon Park) in Dixon
Street and wend through Manners and Willis Sts and Lambton
Quay to Parliament. All welcome to join –
family-friendly.
Participants are requested to wear a
mask and to maintain appropriate distancing.
Link to
the Open Letter here
Link
to the facebook event here
Link
to a video of song “Go Early means Now – Climate Justice
Now” here
