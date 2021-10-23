Jacinda – Tell COP26: Go Hard And Go Early On Climate!

Extinction Rebellion’s Open Letter challenges PM to strong climate action

On Tuesday 26 October at 1pm in front of Parliament members of Extinction Rebellion will present an Open Letter to Jacinda Ardern, calling for Aotearoa NZ to take a strong role at COP by challenging the world to Go Hard and Go Early on climate.

The Letter also asks the Prime Minister to make a public commitment to the urgent, decisive action on climate, ecological and social justice that is needed to meet the current crises.

The Letter will be presented to Green MP Teanau Tuiono after a short hikoi through Wellington CBD with singing, banners and street theatre.

This will start around 11.30 at Te Aro Park (Pigeon Park) in Dixon Street and wend through Manners and Willis Sts and Lambton Quay to Parliament. All welcome to join – family-friendly.

Participants are requested to wear a mask and to maintain appropriate distancing.

Link to the Open Letter here

Link to the facebook event here

Link to a video of song “Go Early means Now – Climate Justice Now” here

