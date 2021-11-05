Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Enrich Group Supports Disability Reforms

Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: Enrich Group

A Waipā-based charitable trust that works alongside disabled people so they can develop their skills and abilities has welcomed sweeping changes in the disability sector.

The government last week announced it would move disability funding from the Ministries of Health and Social Development into a new Ministry for Disabled People.

Enrich Group chief executive Karen Scott said the changes would finally give disabled people, nearly a quarter of New Zealand’s population, hope they would be treated more equitably.

“What I welcome is confirmation that all disabled people, and their whānau, have greater choice and control over their supports and lives.”

The Enabling Good Lives approach to disability services, which has been trialled in Christchurch and Waikato and rolled out in Palmerston North, will now be implemented nationally.

“We know Enabling Good Lives works and produces better outcomes for disabled people,” said Scott.

Enrich Group, formerly Gracelands Group of Services, has two fully-owned entities – Enrich+ and McKenzie Centre – and is in a 50-50 partnership with Active+ Waikato.

The organisations provide common and complementary services that support people with disabilities and those living with autism and neurodiversities.

Head office is in Te Awamutu with services delivered throughout Hamilton, the greater Waikato, King Country and Bay of Plenty.

“We’ve taken a holistic approach to working alongside people with disabilities since our establishment in 1990,” said Scott, who is also deputy chair of the New Zealand Disability Support Network.

The network, which represents many of New Zealand’s not-for-profit organisations that provide support services to disabled people, was involved in talks with Disability Issues Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Health Minister Andrew Little during the system transformation work.

"Disabled people need support to live good lives and healthcare is just one part of that which is why treating disability as a health problem has not worked for years,” said Scott.

“Both ministers recognised that and like us wanted to achieve better outcomes for disabled people.”

The new Disability Ministry will come into existence from 1 July next year.

A transition team would work within the Ministry of Social Development to support the Disability Ministry’s establishment.

Scott said it was crucial disabled people were part of that Transition Team.

One in four New Zealanders self-identify as having a disability based on data from the 2013 Disability Survey. Disabled people face significant barriers to experiencing positive wellbeing –including disproportionate representation in poverty statistics and experiences of inaccessibility and discrimination. Māori and Pacific people are more likely to be disabled than other population groups.

Enrich+ delivers a range of services from navigating social situations, building meaningful relationships, transitioning from schools, life skills, community activities, gaining employment and further support to foster overall wellbeing.

Its autism and specialist services such as psychology, behaviour support and counselling, do not receive any government funding directly, and rely on a combination of fee for service and philanthropic support.

McKenzie Centre provides early childhood intervention and support for children aged from birth to school age who have a developmental delay or disability, and their whanau.

Active+ Waikato offers comprehensive rehabilitation services.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Enrich Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions


Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>





 
 


New Zealand Story: Research Highlights Shifts In How Key Trading Nations Perceive New Zealand As The World Reopens
New global research released today by New Zealand Story, the government agency helping businesses tell their story to the world, has revealed key shifts in how the country’s trading partners perceive New Zealand in 2021 compared to 12 months ago... More>>


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 