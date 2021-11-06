NZ Rail Party To Focus On Local Govt & Advocacy
Saturday, 6 November 2021, 7:05 pm
Press Release: NZ Rail Party
The NZ Rail Party held its AGM via Zoom last week, and
after much deliberation on where to best focus our efforts,
we have made the decision to focus on Local Government,
rather than continue on trying to become a Registered
Political Party for the 2023 General Election.
We see
running candidates in the 2022 local body election as the
most effective and successful direction for us to take in
advocating for rail. The call for greater rail usage can be
heard in nearly every corner of the Country and we intend to
ensure that Local Body Councils, the Government and Kiwirail
listens. The input of Local Government to the conversation
is important for the future for Commuter Rail, and Public
Transport as a whole.
Of course, we will continue to
advocate for the greater utilization of our Rail network
nationwide. Our Railways should be a public utility, they
are a vital tool in reducing our carbon emissions and ease
the burden on our
roads.
