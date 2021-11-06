NZ Rail Party To Focus On Local Govt & Advocacy

The NZ Rail Party held its AGM via Zoom last week, and after much deliberation on where to best focus our efforts, we have made the decision to focus on Local Government, rather than continue on trying to become a Registered Political Party for the 2023 General Election.

We see running candidates in the 2022 local body election as the most effective and successful direction for us to take in advocating for rail. The call for greater rail usage can be heard in nearly every corner of the Country and we intend to ensure that Local Body Councils, the Government and Kiwirail listens. The input of Local Government to the conversation is important for the future for Commuter Rail, and Public Transport as a whole.

Of course, we will continue to advocate for the greater utilization of our Rail network nationwide. Our Railways should be a public utility, they are a vital tool in reducing our carbon emissions and ease the burden on our roads.

© Scoop Media

