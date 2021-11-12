Taxpayers’ Union Signs Major Glasgow Climate Declaration
Friday, 12 November 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union has signed an international
declaration presented
at COP26 this week, joined by more than
130 think tanks and advocacy groups from around the
world.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says, “Many Kiwis will feel uneasy about
the prospect of James Shaw and his band of 14 bureaucrats
claiming to represent all New Zealanders at the UN’s major
climate summit. That’s why we’ve added our name to a
declaration that lays out an alternative perspective to
climate and environmental policy.”
The
International Declaration on Market Environmentalism
focuses on four core principles: the market economy, private
property rights, decentralisation, and optimism &
innovation.
"This declaration rejects the top-down,
regulation-focused approach to environmentalism advocated by
the likes of New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission,”
says Mr Houlbrooke. “Instead, we’re asking James Shaw to
consider how market incentives, technology, property rights,
and on-the-ground knowledge can be leveraged to meet our
climate obligations in a more efficient
way.”
“This is 100 percent in line with our
submission to the Climate Change Commission which pointed
out how blunt regulations dreamed up in Wellington will
never be as cost effective at curbing emissions as the
incentives already in place under New Zealand’s Emissions
Trading Scheme.”
“No emissions were produced and
no taxpayer funds were harmed as a result of the
Taxpayers’ Union’s contribution to the Glasgow
summit – which is better than can be said for James
Shaw’s jet engine
convoy.”
