Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pest Eradication Could Bring Massive Climate Change Gains - Predator Free 2050 Limited

Friday, 12 November 2021, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Predator Free 2050

Eradicating pest animals from New Zealand could bring significant gains for Aotearoa’s climate change goals, Predator Free 2050 Ltd (PF2050 Ltd) Science Director Dan Tompkins says.

Predator Free 2050 Ltd was established by the government in 2016 with the goal of eradicating possums, mustelids and rats from New Zealand. As well as a range of ongoing conservation initiatives and research to support that goal, PF2050 Ltd is working to better understand how pest eradication and vegetation restoration can contribute to carbon capture with research co-funded by the Clare Foundation.

"As we see in the Climate Change Commission final advice to Government and in recent research by Forest and Bird, there’s a big overlap with pest eradication and climate change. The carbon accounting project aims to measure - for the first time ever - how much better our natural environment would soak up carbon without a large number of carbon-dioxide emitting animals and the ecosystem damage they cause," Dan Tompkins says.

"Businesses are increasingly mindful of their environmental impact and measuring their carbon footprint. It’s become a business tool informing better business practice. This research also aims to guide better decision-making - as the saying goes, if you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.

"For the first time ever we’ll be able to evaluate how well restoration efforts contribute to carbon sequestration, ecosystem regeneration, and sustainable development, and see how we’re progressing in New Zealand," Dan Tompkins says.

Clare Foundation Manager and Change Strategist Adele Cubitt Cohen says providing catalytic funding for a project that will have a huge influence on understanding how vegetation restoration and predator eradication gains can contribute to carbon capture is an exciting opportunity.

"As a proactive funder, we are always seeking out initiatives that will ignite extraordinary change for generations to come, and the carbon accounting project is a perfect example.

"The climate crisis is a key focus area for us and through our partnership with PF2050 Ltd to fund Island Conservation we know we can support global leadership and innovation in a meaningful and impactful way," Adele Cubitt Cohen says.

The research, carried out by Island Conservation in partnership with The Mullion Group, a data analytics company based in Canberra, and terraPulse Inc., a satellite mapping company based in the United States, aims to develop a measuring system based on retrospective analysis of 791 islands. It will combine artificial intelligence and remote sensing technologies - mostly of vegetation - to quantify gains made from previously successful pest animal eradications. It can also bring cloud computing and big data to bear, creating a scalable system to quantify carbon gains from restoration efforts.

Island Conservation’s Head of Innovation David Will says patterns and trends in vegetation can be tracked over time, and through carbon modelling, the project quantifies the impact of invasive species on islands and the carbon benefit of their eradication, in terms of tonnes of carbon dioxide captured.

"Case studies indicate that pest eradication on islands can positively alter terrestrial and coastal carbon systems through native vegetation recovery, restoring terrestrial-marine nutrient cycling, and improving near-shore water quality. By building a systematic monitoring approach we hope to quantify the impacts of these interventions, with future implications for assessing the natural capital of the more than 3,400 at-risk islands that are home to threatened wildlife.

"Once the underpinning system is developed, we will look to support its rapid transition to the New Zealand context to benefit the Predator Free 2050 goal," David Will says.

The work could also open up opportunities for carbon and conservation-related investment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Predator Free 2050 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26: The Final Push For An Elusive Agreement


UK optimism aside, nobody at COP26 thinks an agreement will be forthcoming for the official deadline tomorrow, not with-standing the breakthrough agreement between the US and China.
And now Scoop Editor Alastair Thompson, reporting from Glasgow, says he has been told staff working on the entrances to the venue have been asked if they can be available to stay on the job for an additional two days... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 