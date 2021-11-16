National Population Estimates: At 30 September 2021
Key facts
At 30 September 2021:
- New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,126,300
- there were 2,544,400 males and 2,581,900 females
- the median age of males and females was 36.8 and 38.8 years respectively.
During the year ended September 2021:
- New Zealand’s population grew by 27,500 ( 0.5 percent)
- estimated natural increase (births minus deaths) was 26,700
- estimated net migration (migrant arrivals minus migrant departures) was 800.
