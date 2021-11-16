Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2021
Key facts
In the year ended September 2021,
compared with the year ended September
2020:
- there were 59,382 live births registered,
up from 57,753
- there were 34,578 deaths, up from
32,670 (but similar to 2019, when there were 34,143
deaths)
- the total fertility rate was 1.66 births per
woman, up from 1.63
- the infant mortality rate was
4.50 deaths per 1,000 live births, up from
4.26
The number of live births in the year ended
September 2021 (59,382) was the highest since
2015.
