“Vaccine OR Testing” Petition Reaches 70,000+

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: Family First

The petition “Don’t Divide Us.nz” has now reached 70,000 signatures.

Launched two weeks ago, the petition says “We oppose the ‘no jab no job’ policy, which will create a divided New Zealand. We call on the Government to allow the use of COVID rapid antigen testing as an alternative for unvaccinated kiwis to access workplaces, schools, maraes, large gatherings, and places of worship.

A family advocate and an educational leader (also a registered nurse with a PhD in aged care) are making a joint application to get a rapid COVID test authorised in New Zealand so that thousands of kiwis don’t lose their jobs under the Government’s proposed ‘no jab no job’ mandate.

While both applicants are double-jabbed and support the vaccination programme, they are justifiably concerned that thousands of kiwis are losing their employment because of the “no jab no job” policy.

“We’ve received hundreds of messages from distraught kiwis losing their jobs. Some of the careers being lost include truck drivers, drainlayers, arborists, tennis coaches, scrap yard workers, university students, courier drivers, apprentices, bus drivers, construction workers, volunteer firefighters, office administrators, after-hours cleaners, fruit pickers, grounds maintenance workers, gardeners, volunteer driving instructors, road maintenance workers, after-hours security guards, student farm-workers, fitness instructors, and many more,” says Bob McCoskrie.

Both National and ACT have called for the option of rapid testing, and Te Pāti Māori says it would abolish Government vaccine mandates. Air New Zealand will require customers travelling domestically to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 OR test negative before flying.

We’re calling on the Government to allow the use of COVID rapid antigen testing as an alternative for unvaccinated kiwis.

“In fact, with our new understanding of the waning immunity of the vaccine, we believe testing and isolation is an important component for all New Zealanders moving forward. It’s much fairer – and doesn’t divide us.”

