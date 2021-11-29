Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

It’s Time For Sensible Climate Action

Monday, 29 November 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

It’s time to simplify our climate action with proven tools to reduce net emissions, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa in their submission on the Government’s emissions discussion document.

"We support the goal of net zero, but the pathway proposed is becoming far too complicated to actually achieve this," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"A key problem is too much focus on reducing gross emissions which leads to costly and unnecessary policies. Net emissions is all that matters to the climate, and what the legislation requires.

"Proposing dozens of different Government strategies and hands-on actions across different sectors will just be impossible to deliver.

"Instead, the ETS is clearly the best tool because it puts a price on emissions across nearly every sector. It lets people make their own decisions on how best to lower emissions, instead of picking winners and gambling on which future technologies might succeed.

"We also have to consider the ETS now has a cap on total emissions allowed, meaning that many other policies like subsidies for e-vehicles cannot lower our total emissions - only shuffle around where they occur.

"This is known as the ‘waterbed effect’, because pushing down in one area means emissions pop up in other areas. Given this neutralising effect, it’s incumbent on policymakers to demonstrate the effect of each and every one of its proposals on net emissions."

The full submission from Energy Resources Aotearoa is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Omicron, And The Bridges/Luxon Dilemma


At this early stage, the Omicron variant seems to be more infectious, and more able to bypass the protection offered by vaccines and by the antibodies generated by previous infection. The fact that it is being spread around the globe by travellers who were all presumably fully immunised and had pre-flight negative Covid tests is a bit alarming. Even so, it is still unclear at this point whether Omicron is likely to result in higher rates of hospitalisation and death than the Delta variant. Omicron will make you sick. But how sick..? More>>




 
 


Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


RNZ: Judith Collins removed as National Party leader
Dr Shane Reti is interim leader of the National Party after Judith Collins lost a no-confidence vote. Simon Bridges was demoted and stripped of all portfolios over allegations of an inappropriate comment made five years ago at a party function. Judith Collins was voted out as National's leader today after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>


Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 