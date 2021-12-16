Better Than Expected GDP Shows Resilience Of The New Zealand Economy
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: CTU
Official Figures today from Statistics New Zealand
demonstrated the strength of the New Zealand
economy.
CTU Economist Craig Renney said “GDP fell
by 3.7% with the fall being driven by the Auckland COVID
lockdown. This result beats recent forecasts from the
Reserve Bank and the Treasury of predicted falls of 7% and
6% respectively. These figures also point to the success of
the government’s programme to support the economy during
lockdown periods
“The figures today show that the
economy has continued to expand even when we look back over
the whole period of COVID, with GDP growth being positive
since December 2019. On an annual basis GDP per capita grew
4%. With the ending of lockdowns and reductions in
restrictions there is every reason to be optimistic about
the economic outlook for 2022.
CTU Economist Craig
Renney said “The strength of these figures show that now
is the time to be making the essential long-term investments
in New Zealand. These figures demonstrate that we can both
afford quality public services and fairly-paid essential
workers. We can afford to tackle the problems facing the
country from COVID to climate change. We can also afford to
deliver a Minimum Wage that meets the Living
Wage”.
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>