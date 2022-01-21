Call For Government To Abandon Covid Measures While Summer

The NZ Outdoors and Freedom party is calling on the government to abandon the traffic light system and its threat of more extreme covid measures and let us all bask in enjoying a long hot summer.

Co Leader Alan Simmons said "Nothing beats natural immunity and world experts say Omicron is a mild strain that many can't distinguish from a common cold. Its much better for people to get Covid now while their Vitamin D levels are high, rather than in the winter where colds and flu compound the problem. Family and friends overseas who have tested positive for Omicron say its so mild that many don't even know they had it, or don't report it because it seems stupid to report such a minor illness."

The traffic light system builds on the government's pervasive pro-jab spin campaign to actively promote discrimination against those who for medical, ethical or religious reasons prefer their own immunity to an experimental injection that as best offers only a temporary benefit and at worse may cause myocarditis, clots or even death. Independent sciences shows the government spin is based on flawed logic that the Pfizer jab somehow prevents the spread of Covid, despite Ministry of Health admissions that it prevents neither infection or transmission.

The NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party say their is no rational basis to deliberately discriminate against some knowing this will harm relationships, businesses and further undermine trust in government.

The NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party promote a more orthodox approach to managing Covid symptoms including enhancing and encouraging New Zealanders to take more responsibility for their own wellbeing and optimising their natural immunity to all infection immunity by connecting with family and friends, getting outdoors, building up immunity with vitamin D, zinc, vitamin C and using approved medicines such as Ivermectin, in preference to experimental drugs, especially since we have learned that the spike protein is what causes most of Covid's symptoms. Encouraging herd immunity will enable us to reopen our borders and reconnect with the world.

Lets strive for a summer of sunshine, natural immunity and reclaiming our kiwi traditions. Its an obvious win win, and much preferable to the current fear driven campaign. Those who are vulnerable can take other measures to protect themselves until the Omicron wave passes.

"Its about time this government faced reality as everyone is over the covid response and the constant uncertainty. It time for a solution that let us get over Covid and get on with our lives. " said Alan.

