Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minister’s Rent Control Proposal Cannot Be Serious

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Associate Housing Minister’s investigation of rent control is “dangerous, desperate policy” says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Poto Williams cannot seriously be considering rent control – a policy that Swedish economist Assar Lindbeck once called ‘the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city—except for bombing’.”

“Two of the Taxpayers’ Union’s younger staff members are currently struggling to find flats in Wellington during the peak rental season. One was rendered homeless and has now relocated to Auckland to stay with family. The other has eight days left on their lease and is now making 'jokes' about moving into our office. The high rents demanded are painful, but the real killer is the intense shortage – prospective renters are competing with dozens of others at crowded flat viewings.”

“Rent control of any kind will only exacerbate shortages. Using regulation to force prices down will increase demand for rentals while also causing some landlords to withdraw properties from the market. This means more people living out of cars, on couches, and on the streets.”

“Rent controls would also see landlords resort to cost-cutting measures – this could include neglecting basic maintenance, making rental properties less safe.”

“By raising rent control as a serious response to our rental shortage, Poto Williams reveals how totally lost her Government has become on housing, wasting months and years delaying reform of the Resource Management Act. National bears blame for this too – if land use laws had been reformed a decade ago to allow more building, renters might not have ended up in such a desperate situation.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 