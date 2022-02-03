Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

POLL: Majority Support Cutting Synthetic Nitrogen Fertiliser

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

A Greenpeace commissioned poll released today shows that twice as many New Zealanders support a phase out of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser than oppose it.

According to the Horizon poll a majority think the Government should phase out the use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser (54%) while 25% say it shouldn’t and 21% are unsure.

Greenpeace says the poll proves "strong public support for the government to cut synthetic nitrogen fertiliser which drives intensive dairying, leads to algal blooms of rivers, floods and droughts from climate change, and contaminates people’s drinking water with carcinogenic nitrate," says Greenpeace Senior Campaigner Steve Abel.

The poll release coincides with an OECD economic survey of New Zealand which highlights that emissions from agriculture "made up almost half of total emissions, a much higher share than the OECD average," and "have grown by 17 percent since 1990, driven by increased use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and higher dairy cattle numbers."

It also follows recently published research showing that nitrate contamination of drinking water - linked to excessive synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use and high dairy cow numbers - could be causing 100 cases of colorectal cancer and 40 deaths per year in New Zealand.

The poll showed no significant differences in support for a phase out of synthetic fertiliser by occupation, the industry people work in or by where someone lives.

"There is no rural urban divide on support for phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser," says Abel. "This is unsurprising, because rural people are the worst affected by the effects of too many cows and hundreds of thousands of tonnes of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser being spread over the land each year."

Greenpeace says that high numbers of dairy cows are only possible because of the excessive use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser. Synthetic fertiliser use has increased 663% since 1990, during which time the dairy herd increased 3.4 million cows to 6.3 million.

"The extreme weather events that hit farmers and rural people each year are made worse by the climate pollution from too many cows and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser. Fertiliser and cows also drive the degradation and algal blooms in our rivers - 99% of which are outside of urban areas - and so it hits rural people, including Māori communities, the hardest," says Abel.

"Because our water systems are interconnected and 50% of New Zealanders rely on groundwater for drinking, sick rivers lead to sick people and the most impacted communities are rural people on bore water.

"Right now the government is reviewing the National Environmental Standards for Drinking Water. The science is clear that to stop contamination of drinking water sources they must legislate to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, and public opinion supports that phase out," he says.

Chemical fertiliser companies Ravensdown and Ballance are responsible for distributing 98% of New Zealand’s synthetic nitrogen fertiliser - over 400 thousand tonnes are imported or manufactured at the Kapuni urea factory each year and most of it is used by the Dairy industry (67%).

For the good of the climate, rivers and human health, Greenpeace is calling for the government to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, lower dairy cow numbers and support farmers to move to regenerative organic farming.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 