Mayor Boult Supports Government Announcement On Phased Return Of Overseas Workers And Visitors

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed today’s announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the phased reopening of Aotearoa New Zealand’s borders to international visitors.

“We’re ready and waiting to welcome visitors and returning Kiwis back to our district,” he said.

“For many in our community, especially those working in tourism, hospitality and related sectors, it can’t come soon enough especially after a relatively quiet summer season and the recent cancellation of so many major events. But I totally understand the Government’s cautious approach after Omicron first emerged and the focus on vaccination/boosting and preparation.”

“The proposed timing of unrestricted travel with Australia is a step in the right direction but what we really want to see is an absolute date when Australians can travel here without the need to self-isolate. We know there is a need to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our communities and we support the Government’s plan to ensure this happens under the guidance of suitably qualified officials. However, if we can reach out to the full Australian market in time for their winter school holidays it will be a huge boost to our district’s recovery in general and our local ski fields in particular.”

“What we’ve always wanted is a clear pathway so everyone understands when visitors will return and how long businesses have to plan for their arrival. We’ve lost more than 1,200 service workers from this district as our main tourism economy has suffered over the past two years. It will take a while to recruit and train a new intake so I’m particularly grateful the Government has recognised this by allowing workers to enter the country before the majority of visitors.”

“I think we’re all aware that the next few months will be difficult with the likely spread of Omicron through the country. But our extremely high vaccination rate should give the community some assurance that we will get through it in the best possible shape to welcome visitors as Aotearoa New Zealand reconnects with the rest of the world” said Mayor Boult.

