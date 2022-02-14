Grey Power Pleased About The Appointment Of The Aged Care Commissioner.
Monday, 14 February 2022, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Grey Power New Zealand
Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power NZ Federation,
said that the organisation has lobbied for many years for an
aged care commissioner and this is a great step
forward.
“We are happy that there will be a
designated commissioner to investigate issues within the
aged care sector, especially in the home and community
support services where we are aware that numerous Grey Power
members feel they are not well supported to age at home with
dignity. We also look forward to the commissioner’s
support in advocating for more carers and nurses in the
sector and the new commissioner’s background in aged care
and the health system bodes well for older people. We wish
her the very best as New Zealand’s first age care
commissioner.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>