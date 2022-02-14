Parliament Protestors Request Meeting With Government
(NOTE FROM THE SCOOP EDITOR: The following piece was submitted anonymously. Scoop cannot verify it's nature as representative of the protest activity in Wellington.)
Today marks one week since tens
of thousands of New Zealanders from all walks of life, ages
and ethnicities came together in a peaceful protest. They
travelled from all over the country and have been supported
in many ways by hundreds of thousands of
Kiwis.
They are united in condemning the
government’s flagrant breach of human rights, deliberate
divisiveness, and discrimination. The constant law changes
are inconsistent with the government’s duties to the New
Zealanders it was elected to represent.
The
protest is a result of immense frustration and concern.
People are outraged by the conduct of the government and its
lack of respect, dismissive attitude and unwillingness to
engage.
The position of protestors and the
government have become entrenched, but this protest can
end.
This communication summarises the views
of the majority of groups present at Parliament today:
Convoy 2022 NZ, Freedom Alliance, New Zealand Doctors
Speaking Out with Science, Outdoors & Freedom Movement,
The Freedom and Rights Coalition and Voices for
Freedom.
We have come together and we are in
agreement that the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and
all the orders and mandates made under that legislation must
be revoked immediately.
The government needs
to lift the unnecessary mandates, and an urgent meeting has
been requested with senior cabinet ministers to open
dialogue.
The infection fatality rate of
Omicron is lower than the seasonal flu. Before the global
pandemic, it was considered ‘normal’ for 500-700 New
Zealanders to die from the seasonal flu each year. On
average, 100 Kiwis die each day from various causes. There
needs to be perspective.
The Traffic Light
system, the ‘no jab, no job’ laws and other mandates are
discriminatory, unjustified and a breach of fundamental
human rights.
Not one Government
representative has engaged in dialogue with the peaceful
protesters. Their response of soaking the ground with
high-pressure irrigation, bright lights, blasting music and
ads at the gathering is infantile and highly unhelpful to
bringing about a resolution. We are concerned that unless
these tactics cease, they could cause significant damage to
any trust held by the protesters that their elected
representatives are interested in listening to
them.
In addition, the behaviour of
the Police last Thursday was unconscionable. New Zealanders,
our friends, and the media worldwide watched in horror the
deplorable and unlawful police conduct towards peaceful
protestors, including women and children.
We
reiterate that our request is that the Covid-19 Public
Health Response Act and all the orders and mandates made
under that legislation be revoked immediately in accordance
with the principles of justice, democracy, respect for human
rights, equality, non-discrimination, good governance and
good faith.
Until the end of the mandates,
participants are determined to maintain their
presence.
The media is grossly misrepresenting the situation. The protestors are friendly, peaceful, hardworking New Zealanders who are pro-medical freedom. Government and media must stop their deliberate and sustained misinformation campaign.